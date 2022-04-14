COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers should prepare for two temporary roadway closures in April as crews do “extensive water work” at the intersection Chestnut Street and Fontanero Street over the next two weeks.

To prepare for the work, a temporary road closure is scheduled Tuesday through Friday, April 12-15, from Espanola Street to Fontanero Street.

Next week, a temporary, full closure of the intersection at Chestnut Street and Fontanero Street is scheduled beginning at 7 a.m., Monday April 18 through Friday, April 22.

The road and intersection closures accommodate the installation of new sewer lines underneath the roadway. No electrical, phone or internet service is anticipated to be interrupted however, in underground construction activity.

Traffic Impacts

Traffic will be detoured north to Fillmore Street and south to Uintah Street. Recreation Way is also available for use on the east side of I-25.

The Centennial Boulevard Extension project is providing connection between Fillmore Street and the Interstate 25 / Fontanero Street interchange. Portions of the corridor have been constructed, or partially constructed, through past developments and City projects.This new phase of the project completes the roadway connection.