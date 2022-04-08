FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Residents who live close to Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) may hear increased first responder activity including sirens and helicopter blades.

Friday morning students, staff and School Resource Officers at Fountain-Fort Carson High School will be participating in a mock crash simulation.

The event will include sirens, multiple police and fire/emergency vehicles and possibly a helicopter. If you live near FFCHS, do not be alarmed. Organizers say this is a simulation and a learning opportunity for students.

The event is scheduled to start around 8 a.m.