(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning neighbors in Pueblo West about a sexually violent predator who is moving from Denver to Pueblo West.

PCSO said on Twitter that 55-year-old Paul Roque Herrera will be living at 942 South Honeysuckle Drive, near South McCulloch Boulevard, beginning May 8. Herrera was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, against a child under the age of 15.

Herrera is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall, weighing 170 pounds with a shaved head (brown hair) and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on the web of his left hand, PCSO said.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Herrera meets the criteria for a sexually violent predator, and PCSO said he will be required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff’s office every 90 days.