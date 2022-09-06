COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Sept. 17, Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is hosting the inaugural event for their Meet the Author series at East Library.

The event will feature Stewart Green, writer, outdoorsman, and photographer who writes about rock climbing, hiking, and scenic byways across the West, particularly in Colorado. His talk will include the best regional routes for leaf-peeping in the fall and some landmarks and historical features along the way.

Admission is free for members of Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District or $5 at the door for non-members. RSVPs are requested for the event, and light breakfast refreshments will be provided. You can RSVP by contacting diehlbev@hotmail.com or calling (719) 573-4894.