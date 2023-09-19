(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is telling the public that reports of an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Sept. 18 are incorrect and no such event occurred.

According to PPD, on Monday at around 9:30 p.m., the department started receiving calls asking about an officer-involved shooting with a man identified as 30-year-old James Torres.

PPD said there has been no officer-involved shooting with Torres. Police have been attempting to contact Torres about a warrant for his arrest within the last few days but have not been able to get in touch with him.

PPD is asking the public if they have any information about Torres’ whereabouts and would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867.