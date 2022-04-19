COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Community College’s (PPCC) Military and Veteran Programs will honor military and working dogs with several events starting April 19th, culminating in a re-dedication ceremony for its War Dog Memorial.

Events will include military working dog demonstrations, “Go Team” therapy dog interactions, a local animal rescue, a service dog training resource fair, and presentations on how to interact with service dogs.

“PPCC has been supporting military and veteran students since its inception as a college and their canine friends have always been a part of our culture,” said Paul DeCecoo, PPCC’s Military and Veterans Programs Director. “Working military dogs have been around since World War II and we owe them a debt of gratitude just as we do their human counterparts.”

Nine years ago, the War Dog Memorial was dedicated on PPCC’s Centennial campus. The memorial was the work of a former PPCC veteran student and two of the dogs depicted were modeled after real dogs who worked with some of PPCC’s veterans.

The memorial saw wear and tear over the last nine years, so through a collaboration between students, staff, and faculty, PPCC was able to refurbish it. The week of special events honoring working dogs will culminate with a re-dedication ceremony on April 21.

On Tuesday, students got to destress and interact with Go Team therapy dogs at the Rampart campus, and got a demonstration on how to interact with therapy dogs.

There are several more events this week at the Centennial and Rampart campuses for anyone who wants to take part:

Apr 20:

Peterson Space Force Base military working dog demonstration — Rampart Campus Atrium, 2070 Interquest Parkway, 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Accessibility Service Presentation: How to interact with service dogs — Centennial Campus Atrium, 5675 South Academy Boulevard, 2 p.m.

Student opportunity to destress and interact with Go Team therapy dogs — Centennial Campus Atrium, 5675 South Academy Boulevard, 2 – 4 p.m.

Apr 21:

Military Working Dog Re-Dedication Ceremony — Centennial Campus War Memorial (between A and C building- Park in D lot and walk toward C bldg.), 5675 South Academy Boulevard, 11 a.m.

Fort Carson military working dog demonstration — Centennial Campus Atrium, 5675 South Academy Boulevard, 11:15 a.m.

Local Animal Rescue & Service Dog Training Resource Fair — Centennial Campus Atrium, 5675 South Academy Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.