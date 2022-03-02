COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers who use Powers Boulevard to get to work should be prepared to find another route Thursday morning as crews conduct “emergency roadway repairs.”

The Colorado Highway 21 (Powers Boulevard) and Research Parkway project will perform roadway maintenance to repair temporary asphalt on Powers Boulevard during the day on Thursday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Crews will conduct intermittent single lane closures on Powers Boulevard (CO21) between Research Parkway and Woodmen Road. Motorists should expect delays.

The current traffic alignment, listed below, will be in place for several months:

Research Parkway has no direct through access across Powers Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard (CO 21) continues to have no impacts.

Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the west side is limited to southbound access only, northbound and through access uses the signalized U turn south of the interchange.

Access to Powers Boulevard from Research Parkway on the east side is limited to northbound access only, southbound and through access uses the signalized U turn north of the interchange.

