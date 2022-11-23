(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said both directions of Powers Boulevard are blocked due to a crash, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to free someone trapped as a result of the crash.

CSPD originally posted on their Communications Twitter account just after 6:20 p.m., and said Powers was blocked northbound at Palmer Park Boulevard, and southbound Powers was blocked at Constitution Avenue, due to a “major multi-vehicle traffic accident.”

CSFD also posted on Twitter, and said firefighters were working to free at least one person from the crash.

CSPD said the road would be closed for several hours, anyone travelling on that side of town is urged to avoid the area.

