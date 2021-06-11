Powers and Research project: Overnight lane closures expected this week

A rendering of the new interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. / Courtesy CDOT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers in northeastern Colorado Springs should expect overnight lane closures in the area of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway this week as crews prepare for a construction project.

The following closures will be in place:

9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday : Northbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen.

: Northbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen. 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday : Southbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen.

: Southbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen. 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday : Westbound single left turn lane closures, westbound right turn lane closures and eastbound right tune lane closures on Research between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive.

: Westbound single left turn lane closures, westbound right turn lane closures and eastbound right tune lane closures on Research between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive. 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday : Westbound left lane closure, westbound left turn lane closure, eastbound double left lane closure and left turn lane closures on Research between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive.

: Westbound left lane closure, westbound left turn lane closure, eastbound double left lane closure and left turn lane closures on Research between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive. 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday : Northbound intermittent double right lane closure and left lane closure on Powers between Woodmen and Research.

: Northbound intermittent double right lane closure and left lane closure on Powers between Woodmen and Research. 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday: Southbound intermittent right lane closure and left lane closure on Powers between Woodmen and Research.

Speeds will be limited to 45 mph on Powers and 35 mph on Research. Drivers should expect delays.

During the closures, crews will be preparing the work zone for the upcoming Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway interchange reconstruction project. Pre-construction activities include removing existing light structures, installing temporary lighting, underground utility locating, and shifting traffic to open work areas.