Powers and Research project: More overnight lane closures this week

A rendering of the new interchange at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. / Courtesy CDOT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers in northeastern Colorado Springs should once again expect overnight lane closures in the area of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway this week as crews prepare for a construction project.

The following closures will be in place:

9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday : Northbound and southbound intermittent single lane, turn lane and shoulder closures on Powers between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen.

: Northbound and southbound intermittent single lane, turn lane and shoulder closures on Powers between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen. 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday : Westbound intermittent right turn lane closure to northbound Powers and intermittent eastbound right turn lane closure to southbound Powers.

: Westbound intermittent right turn lane closure to northbound Powers and intermittent eastbound right turn lane closure to southbound Powers. 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday : Northbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers between Woodmen and Research.

: Northbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers between Woodmen and Research. 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday: Southbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers between Woodmen and Research.

Speeds will be limited to 45 mph on Powers and 35 mph on Research. Drivers should expect delays.

During the closures, crews will be preparing the work zone for the Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway interchange reconstruction project, which is set to begin Thursday.

Pre-construction activities include installing temporary barriers, installing access points, and dirt transport.