COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain View Electric, which has a wide service area (see below) in Southern Colorado, reported Thursday morning it is seeing multiple outages.

Mountain View Electric Service Area.

The power company says it’s dealing with more than 6,000 outage reports in Monument, Colorado Springs, and surrounding areas.

An automated message said that, although crews are out working to restore power right now, there is no estimated time for when repairs will be completed.

If you are a Mountain View Electric customer and need to report an outage, you can do so here.