(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A power outage in downtown Pueblo has caused government buildings for Pueblo County to close on Friday, Dec. 15.

According to Pueblo County, on Friday just after 9 a.m., a power outage caused many government buildings to close, and employees to work remotely.

Black Hills Energy tells FOX21 News the outage impacted 3,300 customers for about 35-40 minutes due to a component failure on a transmission line. Power to all customers has since been restored.