Map provided by Colorado Springs Utilities shows the areas of eastern Colorado Springs affected by a power outage Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Power has been restored after an outage that affected about 6,400 Colorado Springs Utilities customers Monday morning.

Two separate outages affected several thousand customers in the area bordered by Palmer Park Boulevard to the north, Powers Boulevard to the east, Fountain Boulevard to the south, and Academy Boulevard to the west.

The outages started around 7 a.m. Power was restored to all customers by 8:15 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the outages.