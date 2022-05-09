COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews are working a large power outage that is affecting traffic lights in the downtown area.

CSU posted about the outage on their Twitter account just before 4:45 p.m. Monday. They said the outage is impacting traffic lights along Cascade, Nevada and Weber, from Mill Street to the south and Boulder Street to the north.

CSU estimates the time to restore power is between 1 and 4 hours. Use caution and treat dark intersections as a four-way stop, or avoid the area if you are travelling in that direction.