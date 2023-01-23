(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is helping evacuate non-mobile people from a retirement community due to a power outage that will last at least two days, the department said.

CSFD posted about the outage on Twitter just after 6:30 p.m., and said that the Regency Towers Apartments, which is a 55+ independent living apartment building south of Motor City, is being evacuated.

  • 25 CSFD firefighters helping evacuate retirement community
Firefighters are helping residents who can’t evacuate on their own from the upper floors of the building, CSFD said. 25 firefighters are currently on-scene helping in the efforts.

In an update around 7 p.m., CSFD said they were still working to evacuate approximately 70 people living in the building.