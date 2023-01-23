(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is helping evacuate non-mobile people from a retirement community due to a power outage that will last at least two days, the department said.

CSFD posted about the outage on Twitter just after 6:30 p.m., and said that the Regency Towers Apartments, which is a 55+ independent living apartment building south of Motor City, is being evacuated.

Firefighters are helping residents who can’t evacuate on their own from the upper floors of the building, CSFD said. 25 firefighters are currently on-scene helping in the efforts.

In an update around 7 p.m., CSFD said they were still working to evacuate approximately 70 people living in the building.