Crews working on pothole backlog after city app malfunctions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of potholes were left unfixed after being reported over the past few months.

On Monday, the city announced issues with the GoCoSprings app.

The app is a way for people to report issues such as potholes and downed trees to the city.

The city blamed the error on old technology. They said the reports on the app weren’t showing up. Now, there’s a lot of work to do.

The city said the app began malfunctioning in April, delaying the receipt of more than 2,000 reports–900 of which were pothole repairs.

“It’s still the best way to report potholes and request services from your government,” said Jay Anderson, City Engagement Specialist.

The public works department felt like their workload was a little lighter than usual. Then they discovered reports of potholes were lost and left unfixed. Now, city crews are playing catch up.

“Our pothole teams are still out there on the streets, but our staff, internally, our administrative staff, have been working overtime to make sure they get all of those tickets addressed and into the system as soon as possible, so that they can get assigned to the teams out in the field,” Anderson said.

The app is back up and running, and the city is preparing to release an updated version in the coming months.