Postal Service temporarily removing some collection boxes due to “possible civil event”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Postal Service will be temporarily removing some collection boxes and closing some branches early Saturday due to “potential upcoming civil events,” the USPS said Friday.

The Colorado Springs Main Office at 201 East Pikes Peak Avenue will have reduced hours this Saturday. The window will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, and the lobby will be open from 6 a.m. to noon.

Three downtown Denver branches will also have reduced hours on Saturday.

The USPS also said they will be temporarily removing some blue collection boxes, including 22 in the downtown Colorado Springs area.

“USPS blue collection boxes at numerous locations will be temporarily removed as a security measure to protect the mail and the public,” the post office said in a statement. “All blue collection boxes will be replaced after this potential threat is over. These are temporary measures to protect postal property, employees and the public.”