Tornado causes damage near Westcliffe

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — A storm near Westcliffe produced a tornado on Monday afternoon, resulting in damage in the area.

Reports and photos of funnels came into FOX21 News and the National Weather Service.

The Custer County Sheriff’s office reported damage in the area including damage at the lake, several power lines down and a possible propane leak. County Road 241 was also closed for a time at Williams Avenue. This was likely caused by a tornado touchdown.

The NWS will survey the area Tuesday morning to assess the strength of the tornado.