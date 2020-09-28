Possible scent of human remains discovered during search for Suzanne Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The possible scent of human remains has been discovered during the search for Suzanne Morphew, the man leading the search tells FOX21 news partner KDVR.

Andrew Moorman, Morphew’s brother, told FOX31 about the discovery around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The discovery was made by search dogs in Poncha Springs and is on land owned by Morphew’s husband, Barry. It’s located about 20 minutes from where they lived together with their daughters.

According to Moorman, the FBI has been called in to take over the search in that area.

Moorman came from Indiana with a group of searchers to look for clues in his sister’s disappearance.

Officially, Morphew went for a bike ride on May 10 and never returned. However, Moorman told FOX31 and Channel 2 on Friday that he believes the 49-year-old mother was abducted and that it was an incidence of domestic abuse.

Barry Morphew has not been involved in Moorman’s search efforts and allegedly was seen patrolling his property with a gun the day the search began.

Moorman’s search began last week and is set to end on Tuesday. He partnered with Profiling Evil to organize volunteers.