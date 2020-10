Map provided by El Paso County shows the portions of Widefield Community Park that will be closed intermittently until the end of November.

WIDEFIELD, Colo. — Portions of Widefield Community Park will be closed intermittently until the end of November so crews can perform maintenance and make improvements at the park.

The project includes replacing the sidewalk from the main parking lot to the restroom, construction of two new pavilions near the playground, and new playground components.

Construction will be completed in phases through November 30, weather and resources permitting.