Portion of western Colorado Springs street closing temporarily for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of 30th Street in western Colorado Springs will be closed for construction for several weeks starting Wednesday.

The 2C-funded concrete work will be conducted in phases, moving south along 30th Street from Fontanero Street to King Street. The closure begins Wednesday and is expected to last about four weeks.

Access to Garden of the Gods Park, the Garden of the Gods visitor center, and area homes will be maintained. Detours will be in place.

A second phase of concrete work will take place between King Street and Colorado Avenue later this year.

This concrete work is taking place in advance of the 30th Street widening project from Fontanero Street to Mesa Road, which is scheduled to begin later this year.

This work is separate from the utility work being conducted at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 30th Street.