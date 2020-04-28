Portion of SB I-25 closed Tuesday night between Castle Rock and Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument will be closed Tuesday night for construction, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure is within the South Gap project. The southbound lanes of the interstate will be closed between Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road. The closure is expected to last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers can detour via Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road.

Northbound drivers should expect a lane closure in the same area starting at 7 p.m.