Portion of Old Meridian Road in Falcon to close three weeks for construction

FALCON, Colo. — A portion of Old Meridian Road in Falcon will be closed for construction for about three weeks starting Monday, according to El Paso County Public Works.

The road will be closed in both directions between Falcon Highway and Swingline Road.

Crews will be doing paving as part of the US 24 and Meridian Road Improvements Project. Most work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, though limited night or weekend work is possible.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 24 and Falcon Highway as a detour. Local traffic can access Swingline Road via Old Meridian Road.

