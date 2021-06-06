Portion of Old Meridian Road in Falcon closed five weeks for construction

FALCON, Colo. — A portion of Old Meridian Road will be closed for about five weeks starting Wednesday, according to the county.

The road will be closed north of Highway 24.

Drivers should follow the signed detour to access the north side of the road using Highway 24, “New” Meridian Road, and Rolling Thunder Way.

Business access at the south side of the intersection will remain open, but will only be accessed from the northeast-bound lane of Highway 24.

The southbound lanes of Highway 24 will also be temporarily re-aligned as part of the project. Traffic will be temporarily limited to one lane in each direction, and left turns will be prohibited.

The work is part of an ongoing construction project that will:

Connect “New” Meridian Road to Highway 24 and extend it to Falcon Highway

Create a full movement signalized intersection at “New” Meridian Road and Highway 24

Convert the full movement “Old” Meridian Road and Highway 24 intersection to right-in/right-out access only

Construct a Park-n-Ride facility south of Highway 24 adjacent to “New” Meridian and “Old” Meridian

The full project is expected to be complete in the fall.