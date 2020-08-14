Portion of North Cheyenne Cañon Road closed Tuesday for rock scaling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The portion of North Cheyenne Cañon Road within North Cheyenne Cañon Park will be closed Tuesday morning for a rock scaling project, the city said.

The road will be closed within the park from 5 a.m. to around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The park itself will remain open, and Gold Camp Road will also remain open.

The park’s main gate will be closed during the closure, and signage will be posted in the area.

The city said crews will be working on a small rock scaling project above the new Creekside Trail, which is currently under construction.