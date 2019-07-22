Portion of Highway 115 in Fremont County closed Monday morning

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A portion of Highway 115 in Fremont County is closed Monday morning for paving operations.

Highway 115 will be closed in both directions between Florence and Penrose from 7 a.m. to noon. The closure is between Highway 50 and Highway 120.

The following detours will be in place:

Southbound: Highway 50 east to Highway 120, then south to Highway 115

Northbound: Highway 120 north to Highway 50, then west to Highway 115

The highway will be closed so CDOT maintenance crews can begin chip sealing operations.

On Tuesday, the work will move to Highway 69 between Texas Creek and Hillside (mile marker 75.87 to mile marker 82.87).

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

There will be no full closures on Highway 69, but traffic will alternate with the use of a pilot car, so drivers should expect delays.