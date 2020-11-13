Portion of Grinnell Boulevard in Security closing for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Grinnell Boulevard in Security is closing for construction for several months, according to the county.

The road will be closed between Powers Boulevard and Goldfield Drive. The closure is expected to start Thursday and last through the end of January.

The alternate routes are:

North on Powers Boulevard, west on Milton Proby Parkway, south on Hancock Expressway, and east on Bradley Road

South on Powers Boulevard, west on Fontaine Boulevard, and north on Grinnell Boulevard

Access will be provided to local residents only. Everyone else will need to take alternate routes.

The county said crews will be improving the intersection as part of the Amazon building construction project.