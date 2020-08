Map shows the portion of Gold Camp Road that will be closed for construction on Monday and Tuesday. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Gold Camp Road in western Colorado Springs will be closed for part of Tuesday so crews can finish installing a gate.

The road will be closed from pull-off number 5 to the Captain Jacks parking lot. The closure will be from about 6 a.m. to about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

During the closure, crews will be completing installation of a new gate at the northern boundary of North Cheyenne Cañon Park. Work on the project started July 24.