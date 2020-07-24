Portion of Gold Camp Road closed Monday and Tuesday for gate installation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Gold Camp Road in western Colorado Springs will be closed for parts of Monday and Tuesday so crews can install a new gate at the northern boundary of North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

Map shows the portion of Gold Camp Road that will be closed for construction on Monday and Tuesday. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

The road will be closed from pull-off number 5 to the Captain Jacks parking lot. The closure will be from about 5 a.m. to about 2 p.m. each day.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park will remain open during the road closures.

The new gate was a recommendation of the park’s master plan, according to the city.