Portion of Gold Camp Road closed Monday and Tuesday for gate installation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Gold Camp Road in western Colorado Springs will be closed for parts of Monday and Tuesday so crews can install a new gate at the northern boundary of North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

Map shows the portion of Gold Camp Road that will be closed for construction on Monday and Tuesday. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs
Map shows the portion of Gold Camp Road that will be closed for construction on Monday and Tuesday. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

The road will be closed from pull-off number 5 to the Captain Jacks parking lot. The closure will be from about 5 a.m. to about 2 p.m. each day.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park will remain open during the road closures.

The new gate was a recommendation of the park’s master plan, according to the city.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local