Portion of Fountain Mesa Road closed for utility work

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A portion of Fountain Mesa Road will be closed through July for utility work, the city said Monday.

The road will be closed for about a fifth of a mile, between Bailing Wire Way and Harvest Moon Road. Drivers will be detoured on a neighborhood road.

The city said other parts of Fountain Mesa Road will also be closed intermittently. The closures are expected to last through July.

The city said crews will be replacing residential water lines. They said the current pipes and connections are prone to failure in this area, causing leaks, water waste, service outages and unexpected road closures.

Construction activity will take place primarily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

When the work is complete, the road will be repaved.