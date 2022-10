(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said a portion of Broadmoor Bluffs Drive near South Academy will remain closed until at least Tuesday, Oct. 18 due to a water main break.

The closure impacts both lanes of Broadmoor Bluffs between Concerto Drive to Royal Crown Lane.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

North and southbound lanes will be closed as Springs Utilities investigates and repairs the break. Plan extra time if your morning commute includes this area, and utilize alternate routes.