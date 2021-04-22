Portion of Airport Road closing several weeks for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Airport Road in southern Colorado Springs is closing for about six weeks for sewer work, according to the city.

The road will be closed in front of Fire Station #8, between Lakewood Circle and Audubon Drive. The closure starts April 29 and is expected to last until mid-June.

Traffic will be detoured using Fountain Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue.

Access to the fire station, homes, and businesses will be maintained during the closure. One lane through the work area will be open for emergency vehicle use only. The north sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Drivers may encounter lane closures in the area in the days before and after the full closure.