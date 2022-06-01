COLORADO SPRINGS — After months of closures and construction on three century-old bridges, the City of Colorado Springs has announced plans to reopen North Cheyenne Canyon Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park on Saturday, June 4.

The road has been closed while three aging bridges were reconstructed to address safety concerns.

That work is now “largely complete,” per the city, just in time for the summer rush.

“We would like to thank neighboring residents and park users for their patience during this truly historic project that has replaced three bridges, all more than a century old, that were at risk of failing in North Cheyenne Cañon Park,” said Gayle Sturdivant, Colorado Springs deputy public works director. “

Despite the complexity of this project and working conditions in the canyon, we are pleased to be reopening the road in close range of our initial timeline.”

Visitors may continue to see flaggers on some weekdays as well as some construction equipment near the affected bridges until the end of June.

Summer is a popular time to recreate in North Cheyenne Cañon. Visitors should be aware of heavy traffic on the park road and should only park in designated areas. Parking on the road and in shoulders is illegal and vehicles that do so will be ticketed.

Sturdivant says she “[hopes] park users have a fantastic summer enjoying all that North Cheyenne Cañon has to offer.”