(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new recycling receptacle has been added in front of Poor Richard’s in Downtown Colorado Springs, in an effort to inspire locals and other businesses to invest in the city’s sustainability.

According to a press release, Poor Richard’s has reduced its trash pickups from five a week to just two, because the restaurant composts all of its food and paper waste, and recycles everything it can. In addition, Poor Richard’s said it is committed to reducing its impact on the Earth, and almost all of its takeout containers are compostable or recyclable.

Now, Poor Richard’s is aiming to help neighbors in the Downtown area do their part as well. The restaurant has placed two recycle bins on its block that will be emptied every day, for anyone to use. Poor Richard’s said this decision was made in part because the City of Colorado Springs halted its street-side recycling program.

Courtesy: Poor Richard’s

“This past month, we celebrated Earth Day, which educates and engages billions of people worldwide, but we all need to do what we can at home, every day because time is running out,” said Poor Richard’s. “We would like to invite our downtown neighbors to join the movement to help our planet by offering recycle bins outside of their businesses, too!”

Poor Richard’s recycle bins are located in the 300 block of North Tejon Street, on the west side. That’s just north of East Platte Avenue and Acacia Park.