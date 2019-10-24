1  of  41
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Achieve Whole Recovery Air Academy Federal Credit Union Banning Lewis Acad. Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Calvary Chapel Eastside CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station Colorado Department of Corrections Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado Technical University Cripple Creek-Victor District 49 Edison 54JT El Paso Co. Combined Courts Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union First Presbyterian Church Fort Carson Fountain Valley School Hanover 28 Huerfano Re-1 La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School New Life Peterson Air Force Base Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pueblo Chemical Depot RMSER Early Learning Centers Schriever Air Force Base SecureSet CyberSecurity Academy Silver Key Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Woodland Park Re-2 Word Mission Church Intl.

Pooper scoopers wanted for Ghouls and Stools Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers are wanted for clean-up of Bear Creek Park Saturday. It’s part of the annual Ghouls and Stools day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The goal is to clean up the park and get rid of any pet waste. Anyone can volunteer and your animals are welcome to come along and take part in a pet costume contest.

Bags, buckets and rubber gloves will be provided, but volunteers will need to bring their own shovels.

“Cleaning up Bear Creek is utterly important a piece of bear creeks runs through and in order for us to have this park open we need to have it clean,” Marc Schendzielos said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories