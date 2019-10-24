Pooper scoopers wanted for Ghouls and Stools Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers are wanted for clean-up of Bear Creek Park Saturday. It’s part of the annual Ghouls and Stools day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The goal is to clean up the park and get rid of any pet waste. Anyone can volunteer and your animals are welcome to come along and take part in a pet costume contest.

Bags, buckets and rubber gloves will be provided, but volunteers will need to bring their own shovels.

“Cleaning up Bear Creek is utterly important a piece of bear creeks runs through and in order for us to have this park open we need to have it clean,” Marc Schendzielos said.

