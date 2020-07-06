Police: Two seriously injured in DUI crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two passengers were seriously injured in a DUI crash in southern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the single-car crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on South Circle Drive. Police said a Chevrolet sedan was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when it went off the east side of the road and hit a tree.

Police said the driver tried to run away, but passersby detained him.

All three people in the car were taken to the hospital, according to police. Police said the two passengers both had serious injuries.

The driver was arrested on charges of DUI and vehicular assault, according to police.

A portion of Circle Drive was closed while police investigated the crash.