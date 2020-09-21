Police searching for suspect that struck someone with vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are searching for a suspect after seriously injuring someone by striking them with their car, Sunday night in Colorado Springs.

Police say just after 9:00 p.m. officers were called to 7-Eleven off S. Circle Drive regarding a disturbance.

When officers arrived they learned a handgun was displayed after a disturbance between two groups of store customers.

According to CSPD, as one of the groups attempted to drive away from the scene, a victim was struck by the vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspected vehicle fled the scene.

Officers are attempting to identify the vehicle and its driver. There were no other injuries as a result of this incident.

Contact Colorado Springs Police if you have any information at (719) 444-7000.