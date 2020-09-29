Police searching for suspect in Cañon City; considered armed and dangerous

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department is looking for a person wanted for 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and Reckless Driving, Monday.

Police need your help locating 50-year-old Francis Monahan, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the incident happened around South 9th Street just before 2 p.m., on Sept. 28. The officers involved were not injured.





Anyone with information is asked to notify the Canon City Police Department at 719-276-5600 (Option 6) or CrimeStoppers at 719-275-STOP.

Your information could earn you a cash reward.