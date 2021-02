COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

According to police, Lane Calloway, 45, was last seen Monday Feb. 22 leaving an assisted living facility on Elkton Dr.





He is a white man, 5’11 tall, 145 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black coat and pants like seen in the photos above, police say.

Anyone with information on Calloway’s whereabouts is asked to call the CSPD, (719) 444-7000.