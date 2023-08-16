UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8/16/2023 5:00 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD confirmed to FOX21 news that the police presence on Maxwell Street is due to a search warrant being executed at the property. No other information was immediately available.

WEDNESDAY 8/16/2023 4:08 p.m.

There is a large police presence including a Tactical Unit at a home in the Stratmoor neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16.

FOX21’s crew on the scene reports law enforcement at a home in the 1500 block of Maxwell Street, southeast of the I-25/South Academy Boulevard interchange just before 4 p.m.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

FOX21’s crew said police were using a megaphone to communicate with any potential occupants of the home, though it is unclear the purpose and nature of the police presence. As of 4 p.m., there were no active Peak Alerts pertaining to this situation.

FOX21 News is working to learn more about this developing situation and will provide updates when more information is available.