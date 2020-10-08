Police notify public about homeless sexually violent predator in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a homeless sexually violent predator who is living in Colorado Springs.

Police said Steven John Long, 63, is living in the area of the Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street, just south of downtown.

He was previously living on Robin Drive in Colorado Springs.

Court records show Long was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Maryland in 2003, as well as unlawful sexual contact in Maine in 2010. Police said he had sexual contact with girls.

Long also pled guilty to reckless endangerment and firing woods/prairie in 2015, and harassment in 2019. Those charges were in Fremont County, Colorado.

Long is described as a white man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 195 pounds, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on both hands, both arms, both shoulders, and his right calf, neck, and back.

Police said Long is retired and does not have a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Long is one of 19 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs, and is one of seven who is listed as homeless.