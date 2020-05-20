Police: Motorcyclist crashes after speeding down Academy, eluding officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle after speeding down Academy Boulevard and eluding an officer who tried to pull him over Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., a motorcycle officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway when he clocked a motorcycle speeding on southbound Academy. When the officer tried to pull him over, the motorcyclist turned right onto Austin Bluffs, sped up, and ran a red light, according to police. Because of the amount of traffic in the area, the officer did not chase him.

A few minutes later, police learned about a crash near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. When officers arrived, they determined it was the man the officer had tried to pull over.

The motorcyclist, 19-year-old Jorge Amaya, was treated and released at the hospital, according to police. He was then jailed on charges of felony vehicular eluding and several other traffic-related charges.

A portion of westbound Austin Bluffs was closed while police investigated the crash.