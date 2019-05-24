Police: Man who shot at officers in Fountain was wanted for Colorado Springs shooting

A man who shot at officers during an hourslong standoff in Fountain Wednesday was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in Colorado Springs earlier this month, according to police.

The standoff started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Fountain police went to a mobile home park on Windsor Lane to took for 48-year-old Jason Flores. Police said when they made contact, the suspect fired shots and barricaded himself inside a home. One Fountain police officer returned fire. No one was injured by the shots.

The standoff lasted until around 11 p.m., when Flores came outside and was arrested.

Police said Flores was wanted in connection with a domestic violence-related shooting that injured a woman in southern Colorado Springs. That shooting happened May 13 in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A warrant was issued for Flores’ arrest the next day.

Flores is now charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, in addition to the original warrants.