Police: Man dies after intentionally hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who police say was intentionally hit by a car in a southern Colorado Springs parking lot has died of his injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. September 20 in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at South Circle Drive and Janitell Road. Police said two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot, and one person intentionally hit another with a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died on September 25. He has been identified as Michael Dean Strong, 53, of Colorado Springs.

Police said the coroner’s office will make the official determination about how Strong died, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Strong’s death is the 26th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 17.