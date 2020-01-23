Police looking for suspect in Pueblo hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run leaving a pedestrian with apparent life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 1:15 P.M., officers responded to W. 27th St. on a report of a person struck by a car.

According to officers, the victim, a 22-year-old male, was seen lying in a yard with apparent life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Pueblo police are asking for help in locating the truck and the suspect driver. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, black Ford truck, with tinted windows and chrome wheels.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Jose Media at (719) 320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.