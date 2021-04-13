Police looking for man who robbed a Pueblo credit union

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pueblo Credit Union Tuesday.

According to police, the robbery happened Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m., a man entered the Power Credit Union in the area of East Evans Avenue and produced a note to a teller that they were being robbed. Police say no weapon was seen.

The suspect is believed to have left the area in a silver 2-door car.

The suspect is described as having a skinny build, 6-feet tall, wearing a yellow construction helmet, orange reflective vest, black pants, black shoes, white long sleeve white shirt, red gloves, and wearing a gray gator neck that covered his nose and mouth. Police say he was a “younger” man with short blonde hair.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.