Police looking for hit and run driver that injured pedestrian

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a truck that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian before they drove off.

It happened at Platte Avenue and Boulder Street around 8 p.m.

Police found a man laying in the street with serious injuries and took him to a hospital.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Albert McCoy, 62, of Colorado Springs.

Officers determined the man was trying to cross East Platte Avenue when he was hit by a westbound full sized, newer model, light colored pick-up truck.

East and Westbound Platte at Boulder street was closed for hours while police investigated.

The Major Accident Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this crash or anyone who has information regarding the vehicle, and the identity of the driver, to please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.