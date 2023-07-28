UPDATE: FRIDAY 7/28/2023 6:19 p.m.

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — SJ’s parents have been found and are reuniting with him at the police station. FPD thanked the community for their help in finding SJ’s family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police looking for family of child found in Fountain

FRIDAY 7/28/2023 5:49 p.m.

The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is looking for the family of a little boy who was found in Fountain on Friday, July 28.

FPD said the child, who says his name is “SJ,” was found in the area of Campground Drive and Jimmy Camp Drive, in a neighborhood near Eagleside Elementary.

FPD said “SJ” is just fine and enjoying his time hanging out with police officers and firefighters, but they would like the community’s help finding his family.

If you know this child or his family, you are asked to call the El Paso County Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.