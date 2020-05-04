Police looking for driver who cut across I-25, causing another car to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a driver who cut across multiple lanes of Interstate 25, causing another car to crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 12:45 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 about a half mile north of the Garden of the Gods exit. Several witnesses told police they saw a car get on the interstate from the Garden of the Gods on-ramp and cut across multiple lanes of traffic, causing another driver to swerve, lose control, and roll off the right side of the interstate.

The driver who went off the interstate was treated at the hospital and released.

Police are still looking for the suspect.