Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery in central Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Platte Avenue and Willamette Avenue. The suspect pulled a weapon and demanded cash, according to police. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man between 27 and 35 years old and 160 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, gray bandana, black knit hat, black gloves, and sunglasses.